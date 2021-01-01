Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Warsaw, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Adam Kalin

Warsaw, Poland

About Adam Kalin

Hi there 👋
My name is Adam Kalin and I love to create digital products.
I specialize in building user interfaces for extensive web and mobile applications using design systems.

I spent 11 years in the IT sector (mostly software houses and startups) and delivered over 100 digital projects.
Former frontend developer (4 years of experience).
Full stack education (Software engineering, Graphic design, UX and analytics).
Currently I work as full-time freelance UI designer.

Feel free to follow and stay up to date with my UI design explorations.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • animation
  • crm
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • ios design
  • marketplace
  • mobile
  • saas
  • ui
  • ux
  • web applications
Michał Jarosz

Warsaw, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

About Michał Jarosz

Senior Designer @appnroll

Work History

  • Senior UX/UI Designer @ App’n’roll

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
10Clouds

Warsaw, Poland, Europe

About 10Clouds

A collective of passionate top-notch designers creating for an exceptional software company.

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Product Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Mobile Design
  • Illustration
  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
Pat Wasik

Warsaw, Poland $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Blitz.gg

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • material design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web apps
  • web design
