Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire

Alkas Aleksandravičius

Alkas Aleksandravičius

Vilnius Lithuania $25 (USD) per hour

About Alkas Aleksandravičius

UI / UX Designer Now available for freelance projects ↴

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • conceptual design
  • landing pages
  • mobile
  • mobile apps
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Pijus Aleksandravičius

Pijus Aleksandravičius

Vilnius, Lithuania $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • ecommerce
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web app
  • web design
Aiste

Aiste

Vilnius

About Aiste

Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand architecture
  • brand consultant
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • strategic design
  • strategic thinking
  • strategist
  • symbol design
  • trademark design
  • visual identity design
Vincent Staude

Vincent Staude

Vilnius, Lithuania $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
