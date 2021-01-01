Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Tungi

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 5,106 freelance UI & visual designers in Tungi available for hire

  • Anwar Hossain

    Anwar Hossain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Website Log in Page landing page design branding ui ux flat clean minimal illustration user auth web login dashboard login login form login page sign in page uidesign login signup sign up
    Cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading exchange cryptocurrency crypto website blockchain crypto art token ethereum binance coin crypto bitcoin finance crypto wallet clean flat landing page design branding minimal
    Crypto Exchange Trading minimal branding design landing page flat clean crypto wallet finance bitcoin crypto coin binance ethereum token crypto art blockchain crypto website cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Md. Shahadat Hussain

    Md. Shahadat Hussain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Droit Dark Mode Plugin - Landing Page night mode typography web app black ui nft graphic design landing page figma dark mode wordpress web design web
    VideoTours360 - Virtual Tours Landing Page website branding 3d virual reality web design figma web development landing page uiux ux design ui design ui ux
    Digital Payments - Home Page webdev website web development payment finance shopify wordpress webflow landing page web design uiux ux design ui design ui ux illustration currency crypto
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Dhaka 🗺️ Bangladesh

    E-Commerce iOS App Animation mobile ui animation prototyping motion graphics interaction design interaction ios app mobile app application app ios user interface mobile animation animation ecommerce beauty ux ui mobile ui
    E-Commerce iOS Mobile App beauty mobile ui online shop skin product crime oily cosmetics cart uiux design minimal product sale ecommerce ecommerce application app design ios applicaiton app mobile app ux ui
    Food Purchase App ios app ui ux design app ui figma illustration landing page delivery recipes ux ui uiux user interface onlinefoodshop purchase food food app application app mobile mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zahidul

    Zahidul

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Portal illustration for hero section hero illustration home page illustration human illustration sports people digital illustration technology illustration tech illustration planet illustration outer space illustration portal illustration hero section illustration hero image color poster app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    Planet illustration outer space planet art digital illustration hero section home page homepage illustration website illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    Illustration for clothing site flat illustration illustration trend fashion illustration people illustration people e-commerce illustration digital illustration hero image illustration hero image web page illustration poster vector ui home page illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Hosting Service ui userinterface landing cloud hosting illustration marketing minimal creative startup corporate agency business
    Mobile App Landing landing saas landing. webdesign minimal creative startup agency business mobile app branding graphic design ui
    Creative Agency saas app modern minimal agency corporate marketing creative startup business illustration graphic design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ridoy Rock

    Ridoy Rock

    Dhaka Bangladesh

    Sports Live Score App Dark game fifa soccer bet live football live update ridoy rock app prediction betting score live score football football app sports app sport
    Kickstart Career Web Design illustration women client kickstart job career wed design ridoy rock web landing page ui ux
    SEO & Digital Marketing Website website web page web design web user interface ui ux ridoy rock ridoy marketing landing page digital marketing seo services
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Imran Hossen

    Imran Hossen

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Travel App app ui design uiux design ui design mobile app ui imran app ui minimal user experience ios app design travel booking booking app travel app hotel app travel flight app tourism app
    Finance Banking App Design app ui design mobile app design finance app financial app bank app banking wallet app app design ui design mobile app ui imran banking app minimal app ui user experience ios app design mobile banking app
    Educational App app study app learning platform course app online school educational app educational app ui design imran uiux ux ui ux ui design mobile ui ui design app design mobile app mobile app design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Imran Molla

    Imran Molla

    Dhaka

    Website for Digital Agency typography webdesign app design web visual design clean ui minimal homepage landing page design ui design website illustration ui landing page digital agency creative agency agency website agency landing page agency
    Real Estate App booking property house real estate branding real estate agent real estate agency uiux minimal ios design typography ui mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app design app real estate app real estate
    Website for Digital Agency typography webdesign app design web visual design clean ui minimal homepage landing page design ui design website illustration ui landing page digital agency creative agency agency website agency landing page agency
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shuvo

    Shuvo

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Creative Portfolio cv design app design minimal minimal portfolio creative portfolio footer header app ux design ui design ux ui design creative cv portfolio
    Lixer Personal Portfolio Website creative agency agency service footer themeforest header ux ui minimal minimal website portfolio website personal portfolio bio cv portfolio
    Avatix Construction Website Design website branding rennovation architecture website architecture construction website app footer header clean trend minimal geometric ux design ui design ux ui landingpage construction avatix
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shuvojit Dev

    Shuvojit Dev

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Onboarding App UI 3d presentation colorful mobile mobile ui android app design ios app design trendy homepage design illustration ui ux design mobile design onboarding mobile app design app minimal user interface application app design
    Food Recipe App V2 🍕 social media clean cooking tutorial typography 3d illustration mobile app design food recipe ios ux ui profile page 2021 trend design mobile app user interface application app design app minimal
    Food Recipe App 🍕 profile app profile homepage typogaphy mobile app design mobile ui 2021 trend recipe app food app 3d figma android ios ux illustration mobile app app app design application minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Sayeed Ahmad

    Sayeed Ahmad

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Pest Control Icon Set design icons icon set iconography illustration icon design icon bugs insects pest pest control pest management branding logo graphic design
    Hiring Platform - Dashboard UI ui hr software hr tool hr management hrms ux listing career job directory employment candidate hiring job listing job board management app web application dashboard
    Renovation Line Icon Set icons business construction architechture homedecor engineering decoration interior design ui logo branding graphic design design iconography icon set icon service renovation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.