Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Torino

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Rocco Barbaro

    Rocco Barbaro

    Turin, Italy

    Zuppa the Podenco 🍲 sign painting typography drawing illetterista podenco dog pictograms lettering illustration type
    Spaghetti Meatballs signpainting illetterista italian meatballs spaghetti script lettering lettering type typogaphy
    Stamps type composition typography mailman elephant wolf workers illustration signpainting handpainted iconset icons lettering type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chiara Morra

    Chiara Morra

    Turin

    Monday mood drip drug wake up dribbble adobe illustrator illustrator illo caffeine mood monday brain coffee best shot draft character flat vector design illustration
    International Human Solidarity Day poster minimal illustrator adobeillustrator illustrations illo best dribbble onu anniversary solidarity human heart shot draft character flat vector design illustration
    Roberto Saviano editorial magazine italy blue minimal best dribbble author mafia man portrait illustrator adobeillustrator shot draft character flat vector design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Carlo Teofilo

    Carlo Teofilo

    Turin, Italy

    Keyframing screen texture atomic age shine ui computer retro animation motion loop gif
    Fortune Magazine 1953 1950s
    Ramon character animation animation loop gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rashni Parichha

    Rashni Parichha

    Turin, Italy

    Secret Santa Application Concept ux design transaction colours application interaction design celebration gift portal sketch design system figma ecommerce minimal new year holiday season christmas uiux ui design interface
    New Year Design Resolution | Dribbble Weekly Warmup design challenge happy new year 2021 happy new year 2021 designs to do list personal goals flat design self improvement design app user interface ui minimal illustration dribbble dribbble weekly warmup newyearresolution 3d art design
    Happy new year 2021! welcome screen celebration banner 2021 2020 shapes animation 2d dominos calendar microinteraction motion graphics gradient confetti geometrical shapes gif happy new year animation ux ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maurizio Carlini

    Maurizio Carlini

    Turin, Italy

    Adventure Time - Princess Bubblegum bubblegum princess cartoon network ecstasy mdma princess bubblegum adventure time character design character illustration
    Adventure Time - Marceline the Vampire Queen power up nintendo mushroom super mario marceline vampire illustration character design character cartoon network adventure time
    Adventure Time - Finn the Human hero shit poo dr slump arale finn the human illustration finn character design character cartoon network adventure time
    • Illustration
  • Alessandro Pautasso

    Alessandro Pautasso

    Turin - Italy

    Iron Man photoshop tony stark iron man marvel comics marvel pop art abstract colors portrait illustration kaneda99 kaneda alessandro pautasso
    Spider-Man (2020) peterparker marvel spider-man spiderman portrait illustration kaneda99 kaneda alessandro pautasso
    Cover for Los Angeles Times - The Sneakers Issue jordan air jordan 1 sneakers basketball basket los angeles times editorial air jordan nike abstract colors colors abstract illustration kaneda99 kaneda alessandro pautasso
    • Illustration
  • Andrés Babić

    Andrés Babić

    Turin, Italy

    Oval Website motion design product landing interaction scroll ux ui app interface motion pay invest save banking finance presentation website animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Nicolò Mosca

    Nicolò Mosca

    Turin, Italy

    No mask no party mask facemask face challenge
    1 Dribbble invite Giveaway invitations dribbble invitations invitation invite giveaway dribbble invitation dribbble dribbble invite
    404 – Daily UI 008 web app web ux ui daily ui macbook sports sport 404 ipad ios e-learning dailyuichallenge dailyui 008 008 dailyui
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Gilardi

    Andrea Gilardi

    Torino (Italy)

    FCA Dealer Chatbot chat bot interface ios uxui sketch art chat chatbot website minimal flat web app branding typography ux ui design
    Miracle Blade 3 Ecommerce interface ecommerce mobile uidesign uiux chef tony miracle blade typography concept art sketch website minimal flat web app ux branding ui design
    Trip Insurance App uxdesign uidesign uxui insurance website web ux ui typography sketch ios interface flat concept branding art app
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alexandro Bonifacio

    Alexandro Bonifacio

    Turin

    Landing Page for a Travel Website • UI Elements webdesign website design web design website landingpage travelling travel landing page design landing page landing desktop ux design ux ui design ui
    Animation for a Landing for a Travel Website travelling travel landingpage landing page design landing page landing desktop website website design web design animation ux design ux ui design ui
    Clothing Shop Website UI Design website ui ux webdesign web ui website concept clothing desktop website design website design ux design ux ui design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nicolò Ottenga

    Nicolò Ottenga

    Torino, Italy

    Register CTA + Haiku minimal animation ui register signup css haiku
    Winter activities landing page website website ui dailyui hero image booking snowboard hero
    Event App UI band event app ticket music card event design dailyui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

