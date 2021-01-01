Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Thāne, India for Hire

Sanni sahil 🍃

Sanni sahil 🍃

Mumbai, India $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • app ui
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • ios app
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Brucira

Brucira

Agency

Mumbai, Global

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Siddhita upare

Siddhita upare

Pro

mumbai,india $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • COO @ ruttl

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • JJ institute of aaplied art

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ramon ✪

Ramon ✪

Pro

Thane $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Freelance

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • uidesign
  • ux
