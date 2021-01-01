Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Tampa, FL for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Tampa, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Logan Liffick

Logan Liffick

Tampa, FL $80 (USD) per hour

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
David Kovalev ◒

David Kovalev ◒

Sarasota, FL

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • naming
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ted Kulakevich

Ted Kulakevich

Sarasota FL $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Brand Designer @ Unfold.co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • branding
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • web design
Ryan Foose

Ryan Foose

Tampa, FL

About Ryan Foose

Designer, Sportsaholic, Random Thinker...

Wisco -> RDU -> TPA

Work History

  • Contract Designer @ Fanatics & Hat Club

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NC State

    Masters of Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • concept sketching
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • sports identity
