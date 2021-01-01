Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Tallinn, Estonia for Hire
Vitali Zahharov👌Pro
Tallinn, Estonia • $55 (USD) per hour
About Vitali Zahharov👌
Life is so good
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art directrion
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- mobile
- motion
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Alex TsibulskiPro
Tallinn, Estonia
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Toptal
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Moscow State University of Technologies and Management
Specialist's degree (Bachelor's equivalent)
2008
Skills
- complex
- complex systems
- crm
- dashboard
- design systems
- erp
- ios design
- layout
- product
- product design
- product manager
- saas
- ui
- ui kits
- ux
Ilya MiskovPro
Tallinn, Estonia • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Contract Designer (macOS Transfer App) @ Frame.io
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- desktop application design
- icon
- illustration
- interface designer
- minimalism
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui
- ui visual designer
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- web applications
- web design
Zlatko NajdenovskiPro
Tallinn, Estonia
About Zlatko Najdenovski
Why go ethical?
Putting ethics at the forefront of your technology, brand positioning, and product design, will create a sustainable business in the following ways:
🤩 Competitive advantage
While most businesses use shady tactics, you can implement privacy-first into your technology, brand, and design. The former pays off short term, but in the long run, it will come back and bite you in the ass.
🥰 Brand loyalty
When you bring true value to the people who use your service or buy your products, they tend to stick around. Value grows loyalty, and loyal customers are your most valuable business asset.
🤑 Minimise costs
Deceptive products have hidden costs in customer support, maintenance, legal fees, and media backlash. Why invest in covering the symptoms when you can cure the illness?
😇 Ease of mind
When you know you are doing the right thing, and your customers trust you for that, you’ll simply sleep better at night knowing that there is nothing hidden that will deceive them and they find out.
Work History
-
Founder @ Ensage
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Brand Messaging
- Brand Positioning
- Business Designer
- Design Systems
- Ethical Design
- Lean Startup
- MVP
- Mobile App Design
- Mobile-First
- Privacy-First
- Product Design
- Product Strategy
- Product Thinking
- Systems Thinking
- UX Design
- Web App Design