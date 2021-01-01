Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Taiwan for hire
Wojciech DobryPro
Taipei • $60 (USD) per hour
About Wojciech Dobry
Turning simple and complex ideas into :
Digital Products with
tailored Design Systems,
and Websites that sell.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Phase
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design systems
- information architecture
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- key visual
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- wireframe
Liu Chia Hua
Taipei, Taiwan
About Liu Chia Hua
Graphic designer |
keep learning and practice on UI UX
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- interface design
- uiux
- web design
Pierre-Louis AnceauPro
Taipei
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- app icon
- branding
- colors
- gradient
- logo
- logotype
- minimalist
- minimalistic
- monogram
- typography
Maggie Hung
Taipei, Taiwan
About Maggie Hung
Passionate designer bend on translating users' needs to decent pixels.
Work History
-
Freelance UI Designer @ MixerBox
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
National Chengchi University
BSc in Digital Contents and Technologies
2020
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile app ui
- oil painting
- photo manipulation
- sketching
- ui desing
- watercolor painting
- web design