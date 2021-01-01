Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Surakarta, Indonesia for Hire

Happy Tri Milliarta

Happy Tri Milliarta

Solo, Indonesia $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI & UX Designer @ Flexin Studio

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Prototyping
  • UX Research
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui animation
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
Firman Jabbar 🐲

Firman Jabbar 🐲

Surakarta - Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

© Zaini Achmad 🦁

© Zaini Achmad 🦁

Solo, Indonesia $17 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Noansa Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖

Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖

Surakarta, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Noansa Studio

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
