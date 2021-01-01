Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Spokane, WA for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Spokane, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Joey Bareither

Joey Bareither

Spokane, WA $25 (USD) per hour

About Joey Bareither

I'm your huckleberry.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • George Fox University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • merchandise
  • mural painting
  • packaging
  • photography
  • typography
Ashley Marlow

Ashley Marlow

Spokane, Washington $50 (USD) per hour

About Ashley Marlow

I make stuff & things.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Two Barrels

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Spokane Falls Community College

    AAS Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Chris Whalen

Chris Whalen

Coeur d'Alene, ID $75 (USD) per hour

About Chris Whalen

Sr. Designer @ Continuous Composites

Work History

  • Lead UX Designer @ Codera

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Bellevue College

    AA Degree of 3D Animation and Graphic Design

    2006

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • email
  • interface designer
  • marketing
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Renae Lorentz

Renae Lorentz

Spokane $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • pen and ink
