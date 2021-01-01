Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Seoul, South Korea for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Seoul, South Korea on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Igbal MammadliPro
Seoul, Korea • $60 (USD) per hour
About Igbal Mammadli
UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Joanne Jieun Lee
Seoul, Korea
Work History
-
Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Cornell University
Marketing
2014
Skills
- ai
- app
- application
- artificial intelligence
- branding
- design thinking
- icon
- illustration
- mobile ux
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Billy jaewon KimPro
Seoul, South Korea
About Billy jaewon Kim
Experience Designer @ProtoPie.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- uxdesign
- web design
Rochelle PenningtonPro
Seoul, South Korea • $100 (USD) per hour
About Rochelle Pennington
Rochelle Pennington is a Digital Product Designer working on modernizing unemployment insurance at U.S. Digital Response (USDR). Before joining USDR, Rochelle was a Visual Design Lead at Fjord, a global service design agency, where she focused on improving the relationships and interactions between people and government.
Since 2012, Rochelle co-organized Refresh DC, a community of designers, developers, strategists, and other professionals within the digital space working together to share ideas, improve our craft, and advance the design industry.
Rochelle’s clients have included the U.S. Office of Federal Student Aid, the Minority Business Development Agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Yamaha Water Sports, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boulder Crest Foundation, federal law enforcement, e-commerce, and small businesses and startups.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- Logo design
- branding
- creative direction
- design systems
- design thinking
- front-end development
- human centered design
- leadership
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- service design
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design