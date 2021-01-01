Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Santiago, Chile for Hire

Felipe Mandiola

Pro

Santiago, Chile $50 (USD) per hour

About Felipe Mandiola

Logo & identity designer with +5 years of experience and +200 clients from all around the world. 🌎🚀

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • after effects
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate branding
  • design
  • figma
  • gaming
  • graphic design
  • identidad
  • illustrator
  • indesign
  • logo
  • logotype
  • photoshop
  • stationery
Hector Heredia

Santiago, Chile $16 (USD) per hour

About Hector Heredia

Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ inMarket

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • motion graphics
  • openers
Francisco Castro

Santiago $30 (USD) per hour

About Francisco Castro

Motion Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animator
Gonzalo Bujes

Pro

Santiago, Chile 🇨🇱

About Gonzalo Bujes

UI & VISUAL Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
