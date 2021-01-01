Freelance UI & Visual Designers in San Jose, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Roman Kamushken

Roman Kamushken

Pro

Sapphire St., Redwood City, CA 94062, USA

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • andriod
  • design systems
  • entrepreneurship
  • figma
  • ios application design
  • material design
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • react
  • reactjs
  • web design
Message
Slava Kornilov

Slava Kornilov

Pro

San Francisco $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Slava Kornilov

Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.

Work History

  • Creative director @ Geex Arts

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • news
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo

Pro

San Jose, Ca

Message

About Tony DeAngelo

Product Design lead @netflix. Formerly Senior Art Director at SurveyMonkey and Senior designer at Yahoo.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • design systems
  • digital marketing
  • google analytics
  • growth design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webflow readymag
Message
Andrew Baygulov

Andrew Baygulov

Pro

San Francisco, CA $100 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • west springfield high

    general studies diploma

    2000

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • iconagraphy
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message