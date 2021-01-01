Freelance UI & Visual Designers in San Diego, CA for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Zach Roszczewski

Zach Roszczewski

Pro

San Diego, California

Message

Work History

  • Owner + Freelance Designer @ Flaticons

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Central Michigan University

    Bachelors of fine arts - Graphic Design concentration

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon design
  • icon designer
  • icon set
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • mobile
  • style guide
  • ui
  • web design
Message
YesYou Studio

YesYou Studio

Pro

San Diego, CA

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • product design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Rocky Roark

Rocky Roark

Pro

San Diego, CA $250 (USD) per hour

Message

About Rocky Roark

I am Creative who develops illustrative storylines for Product & Service based Start-Ups. Available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Design Director/ Founder @ Blue Cyclops Design Co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Georgia Southern University

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • creative
  • design
  • designer
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • marketing
  • strategy
Message
Mia Ditmanson

Mia Ditmanson

Pro

San Diego, CA

Message

About Mia Ditmanson

Graphic Designer // Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Message