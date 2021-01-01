Freelance UI & Visual Designers in São Paulo, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in São Paulo, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Raphael Lopes
São Paulo, Brasil • $40 (USD) per hour
About Raphael Lopes
Designer & UI Artist, designing interfaces for games at Wildlife Studios.
Work History
Visual Designer @ Wildlife Studios
2018 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- game design
- icon
- illustration
- interface
- mobile
- ui
Lucas FieldsPro
São Paulo, Brazil
About Lucas Fields
Logo designer with a minimalist approach
Work History
Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields
2014 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- typography
Breno BitencourtPro
São Paulo, Brazil • $25 (USD) per hour
About Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.
The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.
His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.
Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- data visualization
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typeface
- typography
Thunder RocketsPro
São Paulo - BR
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- digital art
- graphic design
- icon designer
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui