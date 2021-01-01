Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Rzeszów, Poland for Hire

About Matt J Głuszek

I’m Mateusz Głuszek - an outgoing, approachable and experienced Lead Product Designer, currently based in Poland. I like to think I’m friendly and supportive, definitely always curious to learn something new. Also an inquisitive and hardworking optimist, with a good sense of humor.

I love "design" and everything related to it... you’d say a maniac! I’m into interior design, wearable gadgets, and most of all - cityscape photography. I’m also a huge craft beer enthusiast and football devote.

Now with over 10 years of experience, I’m proud of having designed great experience and user interfaces for clients like ClearScore, Quinncia, E45, Netguru, Avis & Budget, the Money Advice Service, Naked, Sapient Nitro, Barclaycard, Boots, Big Star, Rank Interactive, IsoBar, OS3 and many more.