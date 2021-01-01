Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Rzeszów, Poland for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Rzeszów, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Krystian BiedaPro
Rzeszow, Poland • $35 (USD) per hour
About Krystian Bieda
UI Designer at Netguru
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Netguru
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- interaction design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mirek Nepelski
Rzeszow, Poland
About Mirek Nepelski
UI Designer @netguru
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Netguru
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Education
-
WSIZ Rzeszow
Bachelor's degree
2016
Skills
- animation
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- web design
Patryk PolakPro
Rzeszów • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Matt J GłuszekPro
London & Rzeszów • $70 (USD) per hour
About Matt J Głuszek
I’m Mateusz Głuszek - an outgoing, approachable and experienced Lead Product Designer, currently based in Poland. I like to think I’m friendly and supportive, definitely always curious to learn something new. Also an inquisitive and hardworking optimist, with a good sense of humor.
I love "design" and everything related to it... you’d say a maniac! I’m into interior design, wearable gadgets, and most of all - cityscape photography. I’m also a huge craft beer enthusiast and football devote.
Now with over 10 years of experience, I’m proud of having designed great experience and user interfaces for clients like ClearScore, Quinncia, E45, Netguru, Avis & Budget, the Money Advice Service, Naked, Sapient Nitro, Barclaycard, Boots, Big Star, Rank Interactive, IsoBar, OS3 and many more.
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Quinncia
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
WSI
Computer Graphics
2008
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- figma
- graphic design
- interface designer
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- xd