Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Rennes, France for Hire

Maxine

Maxine

Rennes, France

About Maxine

maxine.design | UI Designer d'interfaces web et mobiles @mobizel

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Mobizel

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Daphné Barghon 🖌

Daphné Barghon 🖌

Rennes, France

About Daphné Barghon 🖌

Hi !
Visual identity & UI/UX designer.
I work using vector digital tools.
Also teacher in graphic design 🎨

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flyer design
  • infographic design
  • logo and branding
  • ui
  • uiux
Océane Bonnet

Océane Bonnet

Rennes, France

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • creative strategy
  • creative thinking
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web marketing
  • website
Léandre Félicien

Léandre Félicien

Rennes, France

About Léandre Félicien

Hi!
I'm a french freelance motion designer and animator.
7+ years experienced on animated communication videos.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • cartoon
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • video animation
  • videography
