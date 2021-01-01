Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Poznań, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Poznań, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

tonik

Agency

Poznań, Poland $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
  • Illustration
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
Michał Roszyk

Pro

Poznań, Poland, Europe $65 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Widelab

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Anton Olashyn

Pro

Poznan, Poland $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • WSB University in Poznań

    engineering

    2020

Skills

  • adobe
  • autolayout
  • figma
  • guidelines
  • high fidelity prototyping
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • uiux
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Jacek Janiczak

Pro

Poznań, Poland

About Jacek Janiczak

I design:
branding
illustration
I don't produce it.

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
