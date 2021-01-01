Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Pittsburgh, PA for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Pittsburgh, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Zihad Islam

Zihad Islam

planet Mars $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Full time Freelancer @ Dribbble

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe ai
  • adobe xd
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • photoshope
  • redesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Saidur Rahman

Saidur Rahman

Planet Mars $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ Amber IT

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bachelor Degree

    BSC In Computer Science & Engineering

    2012

Skills

  • corporate brand identity
  • dashboard design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interactiondesign
  • interface designer
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux researcher
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Message
Farzan Faruk 👑

Farzan Faruk 👑

Pro

Planet Mars 🌍 $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Ofspace Digital Agency

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • animation
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Message
Hesam Mousavi

Hesam Mousavi

Mars

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
Message