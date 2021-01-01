Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Padang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Padang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ulul Amri
Padang, Indonesia • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
Hendi Perkasa
West Sumatera, Indonesia • $5 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- Figma
- icondesign
- inkscape
Raihan Widi
Padang, Indonesia • $7 (USD) per hour
About Raihan Widi
UI & UX Designer
OPEN FOR FREELANCE PROJECTS.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Haluan Media Group
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK Padang
Bachelor
2020
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobexd
- figma
- illustration
- motion graphics
- user interface (ui)
- vector artwork
Afi Khairunnisa
Bukittinggi, Indonesia
About Afi Khairunnisa
I'm a student and UI/UX Enthusiast.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Perawatku.id
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe xd