Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Odessa, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Odessa, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vladimir GruevPro
Odessa, Ukraine
About Vladimir Gruev
I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- atomic design
- branding
- design systems
- digital identity
- fintech
- interaction design
- ios design
- landing page
- marketing website
- mobile design
- product design
- ui ux
- ux strategy
- visual identity design
- web design
Alexander Plyuto 🎲Pro
Odessa, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app animation
- app design
- app ui
- app ux
- art direction
- atomic design
- dashboard
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- healthcare
- ios application design
- mobile interface
- product design
- web applications
- web apps
Vadim DrutPro
Odessa, Ukraine • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Heartbeat Agency
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- atomic design
- design systems
- digital identity
- edtech
- fintech
- interaction design
- marketing design
- mobile design
- product design
- saas
- ui ux
- ux strategy
- visual identity design
Stan Yakusevich 💥Pro
Odessa, Ukraine • $150 (USD) per hour
About Stan Yakusevich 💥
Helping products to look better and grow faster |
Awwwards Design Jury
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- UX Design
- branding
- ci
- corporate brand identity
- corporate branding
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- graphic design
- landing page
- mobile app
- product design
- ui desing
- ui ux
- visual identity design
- web design