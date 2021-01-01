Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Novosibirsk, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Novosibirsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tleubaev 👾Pro
Russia, Novosibirsk • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
freelance motion designer @ freelance
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- character animation
- explainer
- motion graphics
Yaroslav Isakov
Novosibirsk, Russia
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- freelancer
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Evgenii Kaplin (everydayigototheforest)
Novosibirsk, Russia • $7 (USD) per hour
About Evgenii Kaplin (everydayigototheforest)
<3
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
Tatyana Andreyeva
Novosibirsk, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- mobile
- principle
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design