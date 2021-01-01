Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Nashville, TN for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Nashville, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Brett Smith
Nashville, TN
About Brett Smith
Technical Director @elegantseagulls
Work History
-
Designer + Developer @ Elegant Seagulls
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- front-end development
- interaction design
- ios design
- react
- ui animation
- web design
Jeremy MansfieldPro
Nashville, TN • $75 (USD) per hour
About Jeremy Mansfield
I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.
Work History
-
County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Tennessee
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design
1998
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- logo
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Kevin BurrPro
Nashville, TN • $100 (USD) per hour
About Kevin Burr
Director of Digital Design at SlickText. Logo and brand identity designer. Honda enthusiast.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Emma, Inc.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ux
Shane HelmPro
Nashville, TN • $100 (USD) per hour
About Shane Helm
I champion causes & elevate brands by giving them visual life through interactive design & creative direction. Chief Creative Officer for @engagedc. I’ve done work for ESPN, Activision, Smithsonian, Sprint, Walmart
Work History
-
Chief Creative Officer @ Engage
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Harding University
B.A. in Art
1996
Skills
- branding
- direction
- print design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design