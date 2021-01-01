Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Montréal, QC for hire

Aurélien Salomon ➔

Aurélien Salomon ➔

Montréal, Canada, USA

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • animation
  • augmented reality ar
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Montréal, Canada, USA

Message

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • Product Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Mobile Design
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Animation
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
Ali Zafar Iqbal

Ali Zafar Iqbal

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

About Ali Zafar Iqbal

Lead Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • augmented reality
  • design systems
  • empathy mapping
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • usability testing
  • user journey
  • virtual reality
Maxime Bourgeois

Maxime Bourgeois

Montréal, QC, Canada $70 (USD) per hour

About Maxime Bourgeois

Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • gradient
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • tech
