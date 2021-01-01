Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Milano, Italy for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Milano, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Francesco Zagami

Francesco Zagami

Pro

Milano - Italy

Message

About Francesco Zagami

Lead Designer at Frank Studio - Judge @Awwwards

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • icon
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • photo retouching
  • principle app
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
Message
Andrea Montini

Andrea Montini

Pro

Milan, Italy

Message

Work History

  • Designer & Founder @ We Are Interface

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Art Direction
  • animation design
  • creative
  • creative direction
  • creative thinking
  • design
  • design process
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Davide Mazzuchin

Davide Mazzuchin

Pro

Milano, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Davide Mazzuchin

I'm Davide Mazzuchin, a full-time freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Italy. Co-founder and illustrator of Sail Ho Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Francesco Prisco

Francesco Prisco

Pro

Milano

Message

About Francesco Prisco

Award-winning freelance designer & developer pushing bold and tailored websites. Based in Milan (IT).

CSSDA
↳ Website Of The Day Award
↳ UI Design Award
↳ UX Design Award
↳ Innovation Award

Awwwards
↳ Mobile Excellence Award
↳ Honorable Mention

Press
↳ Rolling Stone • TRX Radio App
↳ Muzli • Weekly Inspiration for Designers

Work History

  • Freelance Designer / Developer @ priscofrancesco.com

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • After Effects
  • Figma
  • app ui
  • front end web development
  • javascript
  • mobile
  • react.js
  • ui visual designer
  • vue.js
  • web design
Message