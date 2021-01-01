Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Melbourne, Australia for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Melbourne, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
7ahangPro
Moon • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
freelance ui designer @ OPPO
2021 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Sichuan Fine Arts Institute
Bachelor
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- maxon cinema 4d
- sketch
Glenn ThomasPro
Melbourne, Australia • $85 (USD) per hour
About Glenn Thomas
Illustrator sometimes animating.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- art direction
- character design
- design
- illustration
- mascot
- motiongraphics
- visual design
Jeremy BlazePro
Melbourne, Australia • $65 (USD) per hour
About Jeremy Blaze
Freelance Product Designer & Strategist working with startups. Occasional web developer.
Work History
-
Founder & Design Lead @ Never Before Seen
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Skills
- css
- front-end development
- javascript
- mobile
- php
- product design
- product strategy
- startups
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- ux design
- web
- web design
- web development
7gone
Moon • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Logo Design @ SPAIR
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Vilniaus technologijų ir dizaino kolegija
higher
2010
Skills
- art
- branding
- business card design
- design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux