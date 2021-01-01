Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Marseille, France for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Marseille, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jerome Bergamaschi

Jerome Bergamaschi

Aix-en-Provence, France

About Jerome Bergamaschi

UX/UI Designer and Artistic Director based in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Passionate about the design of User Interface, linking interactivity and user experience. I had the privilege of working with major brands, agencies and remarkable people for more than 20 years and thus be able to broaden my skills in different areas of design, digital and print.

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Quentin Muhl 🔥

Quentin Muhl 🔥

Aix-en-Provence, France 🇫🇷

About Quentin Muhl 🔥

Graphic designer | UX/UI Designer | Web lover 👨🏻‍💻

Work History

  • Interactive & Motion designer @ Studio DOT

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • ECV Digital

    Master's degrees

    2020

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • atomic design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual art
  • web design
Ramona Bruno

Ramona Bruno

Aix-en-Provence, France $18 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrator @ Edizioni Centro Studi Erickson S.p.A.

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II

    Architecture Master Degree

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • children book
  • children illustration
  • comics
  • editorial illustration
  • gif animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • illustrator
  • indesign
  • photoshop
  • print
  • risograph
  • visual art
Ianis Soteras

Ianis Soteras

Marseille $80 (USD) per hour

About Ianis Soteras

Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
