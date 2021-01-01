Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Manchester, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Manchester, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rosie

Rosie

Leeds

About Rosie

Doing brand @metalab

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand
  • communication
  • web design
Jonny Delap

Jonny Delap

Manchester $100 (USD) per hour

About Jonny Delap

Over a decade of experience creating visual identities, logos and giving clients the means to flourish through uncompromising design solutions.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • logo
  • logo deisgn
  • visual identity design
James Oconnell

James Oconnell

Manchester, UK

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • campaign
  • creative direction
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
Louis Saville

Louis Saville

Leeds $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Impression

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
