Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Lyon, France for Hire

Benoit Drigny

Lyon

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
Loïck Legallais

Lyon $40 (USD) per hour

About Loïck Legallais

UI UX designer based in Lyon, France.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted

Lyon, France $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Ocebo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Maite Franchi

Lyon

About Maite Franchi

Hello !
I'm a French freelance illustrator,
Let's work together !

Work History

  • Freelance @ Freelance

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • color
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • typography
