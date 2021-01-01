Freelance UI & Visual Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
green chameleonAgency
Bristol & London, UK
About green chameleon
A creative studio crafting
extraordinary brands 💎
Gabriel HudobaPro
London, UK • $20 (USD) per hour
About Gabriel Hudoba
Digital Product Designer
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ Platform
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
BalrajPro
London, UK
About Balraj
I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- front-end development
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
Alex MarinPro
London • $65 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer/Head of Design @ Bark
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kingston University
Media Technology with Design
2008
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- ios design
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design