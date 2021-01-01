Freelance UI & Visual Designers in L'viv, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in L'viv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
MetacarbonPro
Lviv, Ukraine • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobiledesign
- motiondesign
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Qubstudio: UX/UI Design AgencyAgency
Lviv, Ukraine
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Oleksii Sikorskyi
Lviv, Ukraine
About Oleksii Sikorskyi
Making things happen.
Clients: Disk Drill, Megogo, Santander, TIM, Timeular, Uplabs, Vodafone, Wavecell.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- application
- art direction
- design systems
- design thinking
- graphic design
- macos
- mobile
- poster design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bohdan HarbarukPro
Lviv, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- design for web
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logo development
- modern logo
- monogram