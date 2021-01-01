Freelance UI & Visual Designers in L'viv, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in L'viv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Metacarbon

Metacarbon

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobiledesign
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Qubstudio: UX/UI Design Agency

Qubstudio: UX/UI Design Agency

Agency

Lviv, Ukraine

Message

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Message
Oleksii Sikorskyi

Oleksii Sikorskyi

Lviv, Ukraine

Message

About Oleksii Sikorskyi

Making things happen.
Clients: Disk Drill, Megogo, Santander, TIM, Timeular, Uplabs, Vodafone, Wavecell.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • application
  • art direction
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • macos
  • mobile
  • poster design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Bohdan Harbaruk

Bohdan Harbaruk

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logo development
  • modern logo
  • monogram
Message