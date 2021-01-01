Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for Hire

Joshua Yeoh

Kuala Lumpur $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Conversion Flow

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Sunway University

    Graphic and Multimedia Design

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • figma
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
Keivan Sina

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX Designer • Project Manager @ Wavelet Solutions

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hamadan University of Technology

    BS in Computer Science

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • zeplin
iqbal hakim boo

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $200 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Rey

Subang

About Rey

Creating a pleasant design for you❤️

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
