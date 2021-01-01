Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire
YuriiPro
Ukraine, Kharkov
Work History
-
Product designer @ Rocketo
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts
Bachelor
2008
Skills
- animation
- blockchain
- fintech
- icon
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion design
- product design
- service design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Roman Salo
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- digital design
- interaction design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Vlad Musienko
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Seven Metrics
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- concept
- design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Nick ZaitsevPro
Ukraine, Kharkiv • $55 (USD) per hour
About Nick Zaitsev
Hello I'm Nick, UI/UX designer from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Hope you'll find some inspiration on my profile!
Work History
-
CDO @ theRoom Design Boutique
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- ios design
- material design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- ui
- ui kits design
- ux