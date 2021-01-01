Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Katowice, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Katowice, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mateusz Madura

Pro

Katowice, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • CEO & Owner @ Vision Trust

    2005 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobileapplication
  • mobiledesign
  • webdesign
  • webdevelopment
  • website
Mateusz Klein

Katowice, Poland

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui desing
  • web design
Vision Trust

Agency

Katowice, Poland

Piotr Wojtczak

Pro

Katowice, Poland $65 (USD) per hour

About Piotr Wojtczak

Freelance Art Director & Motion Designer

Work History

  • Motion Director @ Creogram

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • design
  • explainer
  • generative
  • generative art
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • motion ui
  • motiondesign
  • touchdesigner
