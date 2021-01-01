Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Johannesburg, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Pierre Leeflang
Johannesburg, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Pierre Leeflang
UX | UI Designer. A lover of coffee, adventures and user interfaces.
Work History
-
Senior UX Engineer @ Entelect
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Open Window
BA Visual Communication
2012
Skills
- interaction design
- micro interactions
- ui
- ux
- visual design
hopedivisionzaPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $20 (USD) per hour
About hopedivisionza
Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.
Work History
-
Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding.
- catalogue design
- icondesign
- industrial hardware
- layout
- logo design
- typography
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design