Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Hire

Waleed Saed

Jeddah $25 (USD) per hour

About Waleed Saed

I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.

Work History

  • Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Michigan

    User Experience Research and Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
husam Fahmawi

Jeddah, saudi arabia $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Executive Creative Director @ Promovision

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Minnisota State

    BS Physics

    1994

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoonist
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • strategic design
  • strategic marketing
  • strategic planning
  • writing
Manal

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • King Abdulaziz University

    B.A in Computer Science

    2018

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • web design
jamal salem

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $15 (USD) per hour

About jamal salem

Creative graphic design. I provide different kinds of services included the following
1-Mobile Application Development
2-Future App Development
3-Web and CMS Development
4-Software Development
5-UI/UX Design
6-Testing and QA
7-Hire Dedicated Developer
8-Cloud Computing Services
9-Big Data and Analytics
10-Digital Marketing

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Al-Ahliyya Amman University

    bachelor

    2002

Skills

  • administration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • decision making skills
