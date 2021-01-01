Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Jakarta, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Randompopsycle

Randompopsycle

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • logo
  • ui
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Message
Risang Kuncoro

Risang Kuncoro

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Plainthing Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Diponegoro University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2011

Skills

  • Animation
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
Message
Rahmadhana Ramadan

Rahmadhana Ramadan

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI Designer @ One Week Wonders (OWWStudio)

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile app design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Fareel

Fareel

Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Message