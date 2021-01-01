Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Indianapolis, IN for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
JP Pritzl

JP Pritzl

Pro

Indianapolis, IN $110 (USD) per hour

Message

About JP Pritzl

I'm a seasoned design leader bringing more than 15 years of experience in helping startups and Fortune 50 companies create exceptional products. I'm also a proud dog-dad to two mischievous pups, love baseball, have (thankfully) survived a Tough Mudder, a triathlon, and numerous 10ks — oh, and possibly most importantly, I despise pickles… but love Taylor Swift. No, seriously, ask my wife.

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • experience strategy
  • human centered design
  • interaction design
  • leadership
  • mentoring
  • systems
  • team leadership
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Message
Co-motion Studio

Co-motion Studio

Pro

Indianapolis

Message

About Co-motion Studio

A branding studio focused on moving companies forward

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Message
Jon Moore

Jon Moore

Pro

Indianapolis $200 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Principal, Product Design @ Innovatemap

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Purdue University

    Computer Science

    2012

Skills

  • concept design
  • digital products
  • product design
  • production design
  • ui
  • user experience
  • user research
Message
Parker McCullough

Parker McCullough

Indianapolis $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Parker McCullough

Visual Designer at Innovatemap. Living in Indianapolis. 🤘🏻

Work History

  • Design Partner @ Innovatemap

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Herron School of Art and Design

    BFA

    2017

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • positioning
  • typography
  • visual design
  • web design
Message