Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Ghāziābād, India for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Ghāziābād, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Piyush Kumar SinghPro
Noida, India • $25 (USD) per hour
About Piyush Kumar Singh
Hello! I’m a UI/UX designer from India. Passionate about creating digital experiences. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Mobile Design
- branding
- dashboard
- design systems
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios application design
- marketing
- mobile
- product design
- service design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
sandeep virk
new delhi • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- interaction design
- management
- protoyping
- skecthapp
- team building
- ui desgin
- user research
Kavita Khati
Noida, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo design
- mobile app design
- mobile interface
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- visual design
- web design
vikas1307Pro
New Delhi, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About vikas1307
Lead product designer
Work History
-
Lead Product designer @ Hike messenger
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- business strategy
- data driven design
- design systems
- growth
- growth hacking
- product strategy
- product thinking
- team building
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user interface designer
- user research
- ux