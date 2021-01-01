Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Gent, Belgium for Hire
Veerle PietersPro
Vinkt, Belgium • $120 (USD) per hour
About Veerle Pieters
Belgian graphic/web designer, author of Veerle's blog and chief of the playground at Duoh! Loves soulful deep house music & riding her bicycle. Vive le vélo!
Work History
-
Owner & CEO @ Duoh! bvba
1992 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
GilPro
Antwerp, Belgium
About Gil
Web en UI designer based in Belgium who loves skateboarding!
Check out my Skillshare class: http://skl.sh/2h4JrWa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Ann-Sophie De SteurPro
Ghent • $40 (USD) per hour
About Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!
Work History
-
Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Catholic University Louvain
MA in History
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- digital
- drawing
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
Wout HelsmoortelPro
Ghent, Belgium • $150 (USD) per hour
About Wout Helsmoortel
Product Design, UX, UI, Brand
Work History
-
Project Manager @ Systemic Design Toolkit
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- customer journey
- design sprint
- entrepreneurship
- figma
- interaction design
- prototype
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- workshops