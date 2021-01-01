Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Gāndhīnagar, India for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Gāndhīnagar, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Sandeep Kasundra

Ahmedabad $25 (USD) per hour

About Sandeep Kasundra

A multidisciplinary UI/UX Designer with a passion for elegant, innovative, and functional user interfaces. Over 9 years of experience in the design industry.

Work History

  • Sr. UI/UX Designer @ IndiaNIC Infotech LTD

    2013 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Atmiya Institute Of Technologies and Science

    BSc. IT, Computer Science

    2012

Skills

  • Figma
  • administration
  • dashboard
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wireframing and prototyping
Sahil Vhora

Ahmedabad, India $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android apps
  • app design
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • freelance
  • ios apps
  • landing page
  • logo design
  • mobile app design
  • product design
  • ui design
  • user interface
  • ux design
  • visual designer
  • web design
  • web ui
CMARIX TechnoLabs

Pro

Ahmedabad, India $13 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • GTU

    Masters in Computers

    2008

Skills

  • app ui design
  • concept design
  • creative design
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo deisgn
  • mobile
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual development
  • web design
Mahesh Kantariya

Ahmedabad (India) $18 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Agile Infoways

    2011 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bhavnagar University

    B.com

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
