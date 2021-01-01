Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Durban, South Africa for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Durban, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Monde Marafane
Durban, South Africa • $80 (USD) per hour
About Monde Marafane
Brand and Digital Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Hellosquare
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Durban University of Technology
Diploma
2013
Skills
- branding identity
- interface designer
- product design
- typography
- uiuxdesign
Thuso Mbedzi
Durban, South Africa • $55 (USD) per hour
About Thuso Mbedzi
Designer. Coder. Lone wolf.
Work History
-
Indepandant UX Designer @ mbedzi.com
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
National University of Sciences & Technology
BSc Computer Sciences Hons
2004
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- front-end programming
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Nathan Roodt
Durban South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Nathan Roodt
Durban based Illustrator and Designer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Brad CuzenPro
Durban, South Africa
About Brad Cuzen
Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- iconography
- illustration
- logo
- poster design