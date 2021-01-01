Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Dublin, Ireland for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Dublin, Ireland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Al Power™

Al Power™

Dublin, Ireland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • belly dancing
  • bird catching
  • branding
  • hop scotch
  • illustration
  • moon walking
  • tea drinking
  • tree climbing
  • ui
  • ux
Ciaran.Design

Ciaran.Design

Dublin, Ireland $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance @ ciaran.design @ Remote

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • DCU

    B.Sc. in Multimedia

    2011

Skills

  • design systems
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • scss
  • strategy
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Al Barry

Al Barry

Dublin, Ireland

Work History

  • Senior UX Designer @ Guidewire

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui illustration
  • ux
Jamie Ritchie

Jamie Ritchie

Dublin, Ireland $100 (USD) per hour

About Jamie Ritchie

Designer.

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
