Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Depok

  • Risang Kuncoro

    Risang Kuncoro

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    NFT Marketplace dark trade bid auction crypto currency crypto marketplace nft landing page hero web design website product design branding design ux ui
    Bangtut - Mobile View fintech payment finance responsive product design ux ui dark mobile design app
    Bangtut - Hero Section website ux web design dark fintech product design finance payments hero homepage landing page branding web design ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Randompopsycle

    Randompopsycle

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Task Manager Apps Exploration task list freelancer apps manage task task manager ui character design illustration
    Podcast App music player podcasting streaming app mobile ui podcast apps
    Give Me a High Five Illustration vector friends bestfriend flat gradient character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Afnizar Nur Ghifari

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Saga Spectrum Colors styleguide ui apps web flat purple pallete a11y spectrum design system colors
    Saga Brand Identity fintech financial minimal brand freebie concept branding brand identity logo
    New Firefox Browser UI Kit 2021 presentation mozilla ui kit figma browser firefox mockup freebie
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dimas Wibowo ◎

    Dimas Wibowo ◎

    Jakarta

    Subscription App Landing Page voucher discount money lover money saver financial subscription web design landing page header
    Social Media Talent Web Design gaming talent youtube talent video talent web design reels tiktok content creation influencer
    Banking App UI fintech app credit card app credit card mobile product design finance app bank app bank banking finance
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fareel

    Fareel

    Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia

    Food Ordering App Exploration clean ui delivery blur clean design clean food app order app order typography ux mobile ui uidesign ui ux design
    Food Ordering App Exploration clean design clean ui blur typography cafe app delivery order food app food order app mobile ui uidesign ui ux design
    Websitein - Pricing Page b2b website b2b blurry blur animated gif pricing plan categories vector animation web design ui uidesign ui ux design pricing page pricing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Syafrini Nabilla

    Syafrini Nabilla

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Equal - Gadgets Marketplace Website mobile online shop minimalism webdesign uiux branding landing page device electronic ecommerce ui ux marketplace apple gadget website graphic design minimal figma ui design
    Cyberpunk NFT Marketplace homepage visual design uidesign cryptocurrency ui ux landing page design landing page website nft neon dark mode nft art community cyberpunk black minimal figma design ui graphic design
    Hospital Home Page doctors alpha graphic design white online doctor doctor medicine community health care health landing page design ui design website hospital homepage landing page uiux figma ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Habibi 🤖

    Habibi 🤖

    Bekasi, Indonesia

    SmartHum Dashboard 😁 smarthome home smart dashboard branding logo illustration mobile app mobile design agency website agency ui ux design
    Responsive SmartHum - Landing Page 😁 web design smart home motion graphics graphic design 3d animation logo branding illustration mobile app mobile design agency website agency ux ui design
    Responsive SmartEvent - Landing Page 😁 web design graphic design logo branding mobile app illustration mobile design agency website agency ui ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Taufik Hidayat

    Taufik Hidayat

    Bekasi, Indonesia

    Market.Ing - Landing page virtual meer virtual meeting video call video conference customer say cutomer pricing purple web marketing marketing website marketing landingpage web design website design ux ui user interface user experience
    SkinRai - Landing Page health skin beauty web pink landingpage website clean ux we ui
    Kreatip - Landing Page business camera ads video agency website agency landing page blue dark dark mode simple clean user inteface user experience ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Adhiari Subekti

    Adhiari Subekti

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Travelious - Travelling Services Landing Page booking tourism vacation travel landing page travel agency outdoor travel app homepage booking app travelling travel booking destination adventure trip travel landing page website design web design ui ux
    Luxia - Digital Banking Landing Page Website futuristic bank card money finance app financial technology banking app mobile banking financial finance fintech banking bank digital banking website design home page landing page web design web ux ui
    Eatly - Healthy Living Program Landing Page Website ui ux landing page home page web web design website design nutrition calories health diet meal dinner recipe dish healthy food foods protein carbs
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rahmadhana Ramadan

    Rahmadhana Ramadan

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Roovi - Article App Exploration pastel color abstract medium article article app article mobile illustration app user experience user interface mobileapp clean design ux ui
    Investo - Investment App Exploration fintech app money app investment invest 3d ilustration 3d green mobile illustration app user experience user interface mobileapp clean design ux ui
    Coworking Space Landing Page Exploration purple modern coworking space landing page landing page design landingpage web design user experience user interface clean design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • catalyst

    catalyst

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Interior designs🪑🛋️🪟💡 room decor minimalist design lamp computer sofa living room table home workspace building room decoration interior design cute logo icon illustration
    #RandomCatalyst part 17🐮🐼🐙🦀🐡 playing animal laboratory cinema dog bee ink fugu fish calves custome animals panda mini animals cow octopus sea zoo animals cute logo icon illustration
    Fruit 3D🍇🍍🍋 strawberry flying fruit pineapple cherry desert fresh fruit lemon summer fruit grape food fruit 3d 3d design fruits cute logo icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

