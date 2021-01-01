Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Curitiba, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Felipe MendesPro
Curitiba, Brazil • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- digital
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jonatan Xavier
Curitiba, Brazil • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- freelance
- graphic design
- handlettering
- illustration
- landing page
- lettering
- typography
Camila Barbieri
Curitiba, Brazil • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
UTFPR
Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- creative direction
- explainer videos
- flat illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- vector illustrator
Fernando Capone
Curitiba, Brazil • $60 (USD) per hour
About Fernando Capone
Hello! I'm Fernando, a UI/UX Designer based on Curitiba.
:)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design