Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Columbus, OH for Hire

Ethan FenderPro
Columbus, Ohio • $200 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Courier Design Co LLC
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- icons
- illustration
- logo and branding
- poster design
- typography
Rachel DangerfieldPro
Columbus, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Columbus College of Art & Design
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2010
Skills
- branding
- concepting
- design
- logo
- naming
- packaging
- typography
- web design
Chris KoelschPro
Columbus, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
About Chris Koelsch
Animator behind This 'n That based in Columbus, OH.
Work History
-
Animator @ This 'n That Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Bowling Green State University
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2010
Skills
- animation
- character design
- design
- illustration
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒Pro
Columbus, Ohio
About 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
Independent designer + owner of Oddball Design Co. Passionate about making things—especially new memories, good friends, and bad jokes.
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
The Modern College of Design
Associate of Applied Business in Advertising Art
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
- web design