Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Campinas, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Campinas, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Francisco Junior

Francisco Junior

Campinas, São Paulo $50 (USD) per hour

About Francisco Junior

I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa

Work History

  • Design Lead @ iFood

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • designer
  • digital
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Gabriel Toledo

Gabriel Toledo

Campinas, Brazil $5 (USD) per hour

About Gabriel Toledo

Web Designer

Work History

  • Web Designer @ PUC-Campinas

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • UniFAJ

    Ensino Superior

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • bootstrap
  • css
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
  • wordpress
Raphael Lopes

Raphael Lopes

São Paulo, Brasil $40 (USD) per hour

About Raphael Lopes

Designer & UI Artist, designing interfaces for games at Wildlife Studios.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Wildlife Studios

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • game design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interface
  • mobile
  • ui
Lucas Fields

Lucas Fields

São Paulo, Brazil

About Lucas Fields

Logo designer with a minimalist approach

Work History

  • Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • typography
