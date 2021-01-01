Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Campinas, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Campinas, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Francisco JuniorPro
Campinas, São Paulo • $50 (USD) per hour
About Francisco Junior
I'm a Visual Designer focused on Digital and also enthusiastic and passionate about User Experience Design. Or vice versa
Work History
-
Design Lead @ iFood
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- designer
- digital
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Gabriel Toledo
Campinas, Brazil • $5 (USD) per hour
About Gabriel Toledo
Web Designer
Work History
-
Web Designer @ PUC-Campinas
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
UniFAJ
Ensino Superior
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- bootstrap
- css
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- wordpress
Raphael Lopes
São Paulo, Brasil • $40 (USD) per hour
About Raphael Lopes
Designer & UI Artist, designing interfaces for games at Wildlife Studios.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Wildlife Studios
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- game design
- icon
- illustration
- interface
- mobile
- ui
Lucas FieldsPro
São Paulo, Brazil
About Lucas Fields
Logo designer with a minimalist approach
Work History
-
Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- typography