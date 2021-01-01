Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Brooklyn, NY for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Brooklyn, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Bogdan Nikitin

New York City, NY $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • UX Design
  • animation
  • fintech
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile app
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • user research
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Synchronized

New York, USA

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Lay

New York, US $50 (USD) per hour

About Lay

UX/UI design for startups

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • user research
  • web design
  • workshops
Robert Mayer

New York City $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Guest Lecturer @ Skillbox

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
