Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Bristol, United Kingdom for Hire

Jed Whippey

Jed Whippey

Bristol $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Siege Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Bath Spa

    FDA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding identity
  • design design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Flávia Mayer

Flávia Mayer

Bristol

About Flávia Mayer

Visual designer @Biteable 🍀
Illustrating feelings @flatteringdesign 🌻
Latina illustrator & designer | Available for commissions

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Jason Reynolds

Jason Reynolds

Abergavenny, Wales $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • accessibility
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • html
  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • product design
  • scss
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user centric design
  • ux
Nathan Riley

Nathan Riley

Bristol, UK $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Director @ Green Chameleon

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
