Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Brasília, Brazil for Hire

Tobias Uchoa

Tobias Uchoa

Brasília - DF - Brazil

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
Amanda Lima

Amanda Lima

Brasilia

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Amanda Lima Art

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Academy of Art University

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • book illustration
  • childrens book illustration
  • childrens illustration
  • editorial illustration
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • packaging illustration
  • paper sculpture
  • vector graphics
Vitor Dino

Vitor Dino

Brasília $75 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • front-end
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Sara Valadão

Sara Valadão

Brasília, Brazil $50 (USD) per hour

About Sara Valadão

Visual Designer .
Creative director @ Fonte da Vida Taguatinga Church.
Freelancer
Graphic Designer @ Fonte TV

Work History

  • Graphic Designer Intern @ Senado Federal

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidade de Brasília

    BFA Design - Visual Programming

    2016

Skills

  • creative cloud suite
  • graphic design
  • photography
  • visual design
